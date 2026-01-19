Ongoing police investigation in Haʻikū accompanied by air, drone and K9 units

PC: courtesy Jen Tempchin

The Maui Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation in the Haʻikū area with the assistance of department-issued drones, the MPD K9 unit, and the police helicopter, Hekili. These resources are being utilized to support search and investigative efforts from both the ground and air.

Area residents say they observed the department helicopter hovering for extended periods at around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

Nearby residents are asked to remain vigilant and cooperate with any lawful instructions provided by officers.

Department spokesperson Alana Pico said, “The department extends its gratitude to the community for their patience, understanding, and cooperation.”

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.