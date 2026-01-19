Rock removal work to impact Hāna, Nāhiku traffic

Hāna Highway. PC: Wendy Osher

Work to remove loose rocks and vegetation from a slope face off Hāna Highway is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, leading to road closures just past the highway’s Milepost 25 and on Lower Nāhiku Road.

The Maui County Department of Public Works Highways Division announced the project, technically known as slope scaling, to improve safety in the Lower Nāhiku Road area.

During the scheduled work times, one lane of Hāna Highway just past Milepost 25 will be closed. Additionally, both lanes of Lower Nāhiku Road will be closed.

Area residents have been notified of the work.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution, expect short delays and follow onsite traffic personnel and signs.

For general information regarding the department, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.