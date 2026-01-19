Scholarships available for University of Hawaiʻi Travel Industry freshmen

Hawai‘i public high school seniors graduating in 2026 with an interest in tourism management can apply for the Hawai‘i Tourism Ho‘oilina Scholarship, a four-year scholarship providing $12,000 a year toward a Bachelor of Science in travel industry management at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Shidler College of Business.

Since its creation in 2019, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) has invested more than $1 million to provide tuition assistance for the next generation of travel industry professionals and to perpetuate Hawaiian culture within the visitor industry.

In 2026, five incoming University of Hawai‘i freshmen majoring in travel industry management will receive a scholarship of $12,000 per year to help cover the cost of tuition for four years.

“We are investing in kama‘āina talent who will help strengthen Hawai‘i’s visitor industry workforce by keeping it infused with Hawai‘i’s values,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. “We’re proud to be part of their support system so they can build successful careers here at home.”

Scholarship requirements include enrolling as a full-time student in UH Mānoa’s Travel Industry Management program, maintaining a 3.0 cumulative grade point average, completing four Hawaiian culture courses, completing at least one upper-level destination management and stewardship course, committing to 200 hours of community service over the four-year period and participating in a 200-hour internship to gain visitor industry experience.

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is March 1, 2026. Five recipients will be named in April. For more information, visit shidler.hawaii.edu/tim/hooilina-scholarship.