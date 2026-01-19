State Legislature convenes 2026 session Wednesday

Hawaiʻi State Capitol, Honolulu. PC: Brian Perry

The 33rd Hawaiʻi State Legislature convenes its 2026 regular session at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the State Capitol.

The opening day marks the start of the second year of the legislative biennium. The state Senate and House of Representatives will meet in their respective chambers at the State Capitol.

For Maui County residents unable to travel to Oʻahu, floor proceedings will be broadcast live online. The House session will air on the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives YouTube channel, and the Senate session will air on the Hawaiʻi State Senate YouTube channel.

Attending in person

The public may attend opening floor sessions, though seating in the House and Senate galleries is limited. Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis when the galleries open at 9:30 a.m. Access is through the Capitol Rotunda.

Updated security measures are in effect at the State Capitol. All visitors must present a photo identification and pass through metal detection screening. Screening checkpoints are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There are three public entry points: two at street level near the Diamond Head makai and ʻEwa mauka corners of the rotunda (elevator cores 1 and 3), and one at the main basement entrance.

Officials recommend arriving early to clear security. Visitors are advised to limit bags or avoid bringing them to speed up the screening process. Using stairwells instead of elevators is also suggested for quicker access.

Parking

No public parking will be available at the State Capitol on opening day. Motorists are encouraged to carpool, use rideshare services or take public transportation.

Alternative parking may be available at nearby public lots, including the State Department of Health, the Kalanimōkū Building and ʻIolani Palace. Metered parking is available on King and Richards streets, and private lots are located in the surrounding area.