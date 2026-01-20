Maui News

Delayed arrivals reported at Honolulu International Airport due to military training and Kona winds

January 20, 2026, 11:37 AM HST
* Updated January 20, 11:38 AM
Honolulu International Airport. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Air travelers are advised of delays into the Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu at this hour. Officials say the delays are due to military training and Kona winds.

We have reports from passengers on Maui bound for Honolulu, indicating their flights were placed on hold this morning shortly before 11 a.m. At least one of those flights were cleared to depart at around 11:35 a.m.

Contributing to the delay is the runway has turned around to accept Kona-wind arrivals and departures. 

