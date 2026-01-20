Maui News
Delayed arrivals reported at Honolulu International Airport due to military training and Kona winds
A
A
A
Air travelers are advised of delays into the Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu at this hour. Officials say the delays are due to military training and Kona winds.
We have reports from passengers on Maui bound for Honolulu, indicating their flights were placed on hold this morning shortly before 11 a.m. At least one of those flights were cleared to depart at around 11:35 a.m.
Contributing to the delay is the runway has turned around to accept Kona-wind arrivals and departures.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments