HandsOn Maui to host networking session for volunteer leaders Jan. 27 at Cameron Center

HandsOn Maui, the County of Maui Volunteer Center, will host a Volunteer Peer Networking Session later this month for nonprofit and government volunteer program leaders.

The free interactive session is scheduled for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at the J. Walter Cameron Center Auditorium in Wailuku.

The event provides an opportunity for volunteer leaders to pause their daily responsibilities and strategize for the year ahead, according to event organizers. Through guided prompts and peer discussions, participants will connect with colleagues to discuss the specific challenges and opportunities involved in leading volunteers within Maui County.

The session aims to help attendees identify untapped potential within their programs, explore ways to refresh processes to energize volunteer teams and generate new ideas to improve engagement.

Facilitating the meeting will be Diane Parnes, a volunteer management consultant and former executive director of HandsOn Bay Area.

Leaders interested in attending must RSVP in advance online at https://tinyurl.com/yc8d27uh or at the HandsOn Maui website.

HandsOn Maui is a division of the Department of Human Concerns. The center supports volunteers and nonprofits by strengthening community engagement.