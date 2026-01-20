Industrial hemp building workshop scheduled for Jan. 24-26 in Kula

Danny Desjarlais, a member of Minnesota’s Lower Sioux Tribe, will lead the Hawaiʻi Industrial Hemp Building Workshop this month in Kula. Courtesy photo

A hands-on workshop dedicated to the growing, harvesting and processing of industrial hemp for sustainable housing is scheduled for Jan. 24-26 at 623 Lower Kimo Drive in Kula.

The Hawaiʻi Industrial Hemp Building Workshop will be led by Danny Desjarlais, a member of Minnesota’s Lower Sioux Tribe. Desjarlais serves as the Lower Sioux industrial hemp construction project manager and is an advocate for using hemp as a vital resource for indigenous and underprivileged communities.

The workshop provides participants with practical experience in mixing and building with hempcrete. The Lower Sioux Indian Community’s efforts were recently featured in the Patagonia film “The Green Buffalo,” which won Best Documentary Short at the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

According to organizers, the tribe’s “Seed to Sovereignty” project aims to inspire communities to take charge of their future through affordable, eco-friendly housing. Hempcrete is noted for being mold, pest and fire-resistant. The material also assists in temperature regulation, keeping interiors cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.

Environmental benefits of the crop were highlighted in a 2022 US Department of Agriculture report regarding hemp production in Europe. The report noted that benefits include “carbon storage, erosion prevention, increased biodiversity, low to no pesticide requirement, and breaking disease cycles in crop rotation.”

Maui County Council Member Gabe Johnson expressed support for the initiative as a way to diversify the local economy and address housing needs.

“I am a big proponent of industrial hemp, which can benefit local farmers, economic development and diversification, affordable housing supply, and a resilient and healthy environment,” Johnson said.

The workshop is part of a statewide tour. Desjarlais will also hold sessions Jan. 21-22 on Oʻahu and Jan. 28-29 on Hawaiʻi Island.

Interested participants can receive more information or register for the Maui event by calling 808-283-2930.