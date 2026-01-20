Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows announces new oceanfront magic show, Kuraya

Kuraya, a new weekly oceanfront magic show starring renowned Maui magician David Kuraya takes place every Tuesday evening, starting Jan. 27, at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, Hale Piʻilani Room. PC: courtesy

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows announces the debut of Kuraya , a new oceanfront magic show series starring Maui-born magician, David Kuraya. Launching on Tuesday, Jan. 27, the weekly performance takes place every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in the resort’s newly renovated oceanfront Hale Piʻilani Room, bringing an intimate, comedic magic experience to Kāʻanapali Beach.

Blending sleight-of-hand, storytelling, and humor, Kuraya showcases David’s signature one-man performance style in a close-up setting designed to engage audiences of all ages. The new series expands Royal Lahaina’s dynamic evening entertainment offerings, which includes nightly live music at The Branches and the resort’s iconic Myths of Maui lūʻau, reflecting the resort’s continued commitment to celebrating local talent and immersive guest experiences.

David Kuraya. PC: courtesy

Raised on the island of Maui, Kuraya is one of Hawaii’s most recognized magicians. For more than a decade, he has captivated audiences nationwide with polished solo performances, most notably at Hollywood’s world-famous Magic Castle. Deeply rooted in the local community, Kuraya got his start at the legendary Warren & Annabelle’s Magic in Lahaina, where he honed his craft under the mentorship of owner and master magician, Warren Gibson.

On Maui, he has served as strolling magician for Tony Robbins’ “Connect to My Essence” seminar, Magician in Residence at Five Palms Restaurant and headlining performer of the long-running “Magic Attic” show at The Maui Coffee Attic.

David Kuraya. PC: courtesy

Tickets start at $99 for general admission, inclusive of complimentary parking, family-style hors d’oeuvres and two drinks with additional beverages are available for purchase. Preferring VIP seating is available for $125. The show is open to guests of 12 and older, including overnight resort guests and the public. Advance reservations are recommended, as seating is limited.

Kamaʻāina rates are available at a 10% savings. For showtimes, group sales, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.royallahaina.com/experiences or call 808-661-9199. For media attendance on assignment. please contact royallahaina@rempublicrelations.com.