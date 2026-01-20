Seabury Hall Performing Arts Presents Common Ground Dance Festival VI

Common Ground Dance Festival, Alexander Academy of Performing Arts. PC: Common Group Dance Festival

Seabury Hall Performing Arts will present Common Ground Dance Festival VII, a two-night celebration of youth-based movement arts, on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 30 and 31, 2026, at 7 p.m. Performances will take place at the ʻAʻaliʻikūhonua Creative Arts Center on the Seabury Hall campus.

Now in its seventh year, Common Ground Dance Festival brings together Maui’s youth-focused dance and movement arts programs in collaboration with the Seabury Hall Dance and Hula programs. The festival, directed by David Ward and Vanessa Cerrito, showcases a wide range of movement styles performed by more than 100 young artists from across the island.

“It’s been a long-term goal to bring youth groups together on common ground to share movement arts while strengthening relationships and mutual respect among programs,” said David Ward, Seabury Hall Dance Director.

Common Ground Dance Festival, Evolution Dance Academy. PC: Common Group Dance Festival

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participating organizations this year include Seabury Hall’s Dance Department and Hula Program, under the direction of Kumu Kamahiwa Kawaʻa, along with returning guest artists from Alexander Academy of Performing Arts (Director Danelle Watson), Evolution Dance Academy (Directors Meghan and Tito Reyes), Momentum Dance Maui (Director Alannah Andersen), and ZenShin Daiko (Director Anthony Jones). Together, these groups represent a diverse range of movement disciplines, including modern, ballet, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary dance, hula, and taiko drumming.

Vanessa Cerrito noted “one of the festival’s distinguishing features is the collaborative environment it fosters among young performers, both onstage and behind the scenes.”

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for kupuna, $12 for students, and keiki ages 4 and under are free. To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit seaburyhall.org/arts.