UH School of Travel Industry Management celebrates 60th anniversary

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Travel Industry Management is marking its 60th anniversary this year. After rejoining the Shidler College of Business in 2019, the school has introduced more than $1.5 million in new student scholarships and nearly doubled its faculty size. PC: University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Travel Industry Management will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2026, marking six decades since its 1966 founding.

What began as a pioneering program has grown into a leader in hospitality, tourism and transportation education. Since its inception, the school has remained rooted in the culture and communities of the islands while serving as a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2019, the school rejoined the Shidler College of Business. Since that integration, the program has introduced more than $1.5 million in new student scholarships and nearly doubled the size of its faculty.

The school ranks No. 15 nationally and No. 46 globally among 1,500 hospitality and tourism programs in the 2024 Quacquarelli Symonds rankings. It also ranks No. 12 nationally and No. 32 globally among 200 programs assessed by the 2025 Shanghai Ranking.

Recent data shows undergraduate enrollment increased by 4.5% from 2024 to 2025. During the 2025–26 academic year, the school awarded more than $560,000 in scholarships. More than 90% of graduates find employment or pursue graduate study within three months of graduation.

The UH School of Travel Industry Management will host Celebrate a Legacy in Tourism event at the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. PC: University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

The school also established a doctorate program focused on travel industry management in Asia and the Pacific to prepare students for careers in research and teaching.

“Future graduates have a deep understanding of the importance of Hawaiʻi’s culture and the environment,” said School of Travel Industry Management Advisory Chair Keith Vieira, a 1979 graduate. “That awareness will be critical to shaping visitor experiences that positively impact our communities and sustain an industry we can proudly carry forward.”

A guiding force behind the school’s prominence was Chuck Yim Gee, who served as dean from 1976 to 1999. Under his leadership, the school forged partnerships with the visitor industry and championed sustainable tourism.

“This 60th anniversary is a meaningful milestone that reflects the dedication, vision and aloha that have shaped the TIM School since 1966,” Shidler College of Business Dean Vance Roley said. “As we honor our past, we look ahead to shaping a future that continues to reflect Hawaiʻi’s lasting influence as a model for hospitality, leadership and excellence worldwide.”

60th anniversary celebration

To commemorate the anniversary, the school will host events throughout the year to honor students, faculty, alumni and industry partners. The celebration will culminate with the Celebrate a Legacy in Tourism event on March 31 at the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. The event is the school’s largest fundraiser for student scholarships.

The event will honor 1993 graduate Elliot Mills, chief executive officer and managing partner of Hawaii Hospitality Group, as the 2026 Legacy in Tourism honoree. And 2001 graduate Kylie Matsuda-Lum, managing director of Kahuku Farms, will be inducted into the Alumni Hall of Honor.

The UH School of Travel Industry Management is known for its success in job placement with more than 90% of graduates finding employment or pursuing graduate studies within three months of graduation. PC: University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

The school will also present the Distinguished Service Award to ClimbHI, a nonprofit organization that connects students with career pathways and workforce development.

Giving opportunities

Supporters are invited to invest in the next generation of hospitality and transportation leaders through the School of Travel Industry Management giving page. Alumni may also submit memories and update their contact information online.