The Lahaina Food & Wine Festival returns Feb. 18-22, 2026, welcoming guests back for its second annual celebration of food, wine, and the people who make Lahaina a world-class dining destination. Spanning five days, the festival brings together acclaimed chefs, sommeliers, winemakers, and local culinary leaders for a thoughtfully curated lineup of dinners, tastings, and community-focused events across Lahaina.

Hosted at iconic venues including Māla Ocean Tavern, Coco Deck, Sale Pepe, and the Lahaina Jodo Mission, the 2026 festival highlights both elevated dining experiences and accessible community gatherings, reflecting Lahaina’s enduring hospitality and vibrant food culture in the heart of West Maui.

“This festival was created to celebrate the people behind Lahaina’s food and wine scene and to bring the community together in a meaningful way,” said Caleb Hopkins, event organizer, sommelier, and owner of Māla Ocean Tavern. “In our second year, we’re excited to expand the experience while staying true to what makes Lahaina special – connection, quality, and a deep respect for our local chefs, farmers, fishermen, and hospitality professionals.”

2026 Lahaina Food & Wine Festival Events Include:

Champagne & Caviar Kick-Off Party at Coco Deck

Wednesday, Feb. 18, 3-5 p.m., Coco Deck. Featuring Champagne Collet, caviar-inspired pūpūs by Executive Chef Owner Alvin Savella, and celebratory pours to officially open the festival.

Wine-Paired Dinners

Intimate, seated dining experiences throughout the week, including:

Tre Tavolate d’Italia: A Journey Through Italy by Sale Pepe

A three-night dining experience celebrating the regional flavors of Italy.

Thursday, Feb. 19, 5-8:30 p.m., Sale Pepe

Sicily: Cucina della Terra Vulcanica e del Mare, celebrating the cuisine of Sicily's volcanic land and abundant seas.

Sicily: Cucina della Terra Vulcanica e del Mare, celebrating the cuisine of Sicily’s volcanic land and abundant seas. Friday, Feb. 20, 5-8:30 p.m., Sale Pepe

Southern Italy: Cucina di Famiglia, honoring the legacy of cucina povera and the cooking of home.

Southern Italy: Cucina di Famiglia, honoring the legacy of cucina povera and the cooking of home. Saturday, Feb. 21, 5-8:30 p.m., Sale Pepe

Tuscany: Cucina del Focolare, celebrating Tuscany’s bounty of hearth and home.

Kaena Winery Tasting Dinner at Māla

Friday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., Māla Ocean Tavern. A seated, multi-course tasting dinner celebrating Kaena Wines and its Grenache-focused portfolio, paired with a custom menu by Executive Chef Mitch Atwell.

The Kiawe Outdoor Experience

Thursday, Feb. 19, 5:30 p.m., West Maui Gardens, Launiupoko, Lahaina. Set against panoramic ocean views, this immersive farm-to-table evening showcases thoughtfully prepared dishes cooked over kiawe wood, paired with exceptional wines in the natural beauty of West Maui. A portion of proceeds from this event will benefit the Maui Pono Foundation, supporting programs that strengthen West Maui’s community and future.

Free Keiki Cooking Class

Saturday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m., Coco Deck Lahaina. A complimentary, hands-on cooking experience for keiki ages 5–10, designed to inspire creativity and curiosity in the kitchen. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Grand Taste Event

Saturday, Feb. 21, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Lahaina Jodo Mission. Bringing together top chefs, wine professionals, and culinary partners for a walk-around tasting experience. Proceeds from this event will benefit Lahaina Jodo Mission and the LahainaTown Action Committee.

Bubbles, Beats & Brunch at Coco Deck

Sunday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Coco Deck. Featuring sparkling wine specials, brunch offerings by Executive Chef Owner Alvin Savella, and music by DJ Eliza to close out the festival weekend.

LahainaTown Action Committee continues to support the festival as part of its broader mission to strengthen Lahaina’s community and economy.

“The Lahaina Food & Wine Festival is about bringing people back together in Lahaina Town and supporting the small businesses, chefs, and hospitality professionals that make Lahaina such a special place,” said Sne Patel, Board President of the LahainaTown Action Committee. “Events like this help reinforce a sense of community while contributing to local economic vitality and inviting both residents and visitors to experience Lahaina in a meaningful way.”

Tickets & Information

Tickets for select events are available now, with kamaʻāina pricing offered for select dinners and events. Festival details, ticketing information, and access to the online auction supporting community partners can be found at lahainafoodandwine.com.

The Lahaina Food & Wine Festival celebrates the culinary talent, local partnerships, and shared experiences that continue to shape and reconnect Lahaina.