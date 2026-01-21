Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 22, 2026

January 21, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
7-10 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 03:50 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 09:46 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:45 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny until 12 PM, then cloudy.

                            Numerous showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 11:24 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 04:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




New medium period NW (310) swell has arrived at the Hanalei PacIOOS Buoy this afternoon and and will continue building into area waters tonight. This swell will quickly peak just shy of the High Surf Advisory threshold tonight and fade during Thursday. Overlapping this swell will be a smaller NNW (340) swell that is forecast to arrive early Thursday peaking Thursday night into early Friday. A sharp downward trend for N shore surf is anticipated during the weekend followed by a large NW swell late Monday night and Tuesday. E shore surf remains below the seasonal average through the week. Surf along S shores remains very small through the period. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
