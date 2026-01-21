Maui Surf Forecast for January 22, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 7-10 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 03:50 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 09:46 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:45 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny until 12 PM, then cloudy.

Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 11:24 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:40 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

New medium period NW (310) swell has arrived at the Hanalei PacIOOS Buoy this afternoon and and will continue building into area waters tonight. This swell will quickly peak just shy of the High Surf Advisory threshold tonight and fade during Thursday. Overlapping this swell will be a smaller NNW (340) swell that is forecast to arrive early Thursday peaking Thursday night into early Friday. A sharp downward trend for N shore surf is anticipated during the weekend followed by a large NW swell late Monday night and Tuesday. E shore surf remains below the seasonal average through the week. Surf along S shores remains very small through the period.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

