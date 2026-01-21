Molokaʻi High School launches gym renovations; upgrades to qualify as hurricane shelter

PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

Molokaʻi High School’s 21,000-square-foot gym, affectionately known as “The Barn,” launched a major upgrade project this month to better serve Molokaʻi’s students, athletes and community.

The project is a joint effort between the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education and the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency to modernize the existing gym amenities and to reinforce the structure to qualify as a Category B hurricane shelter, offering better protection against high-speed winds during weather emergencies.

Work will include:

Structural strengthening and hardening, a new steel roof deck, new structural columns, a new emergency generator enclosure, new windows, louvers and doors.

Renovations to locker rooms, showers, wrestling rooms, training rooms, storage areas and office space.

A new elevator, covered walkway, wood flooring, paint and ADA accessibility, plumbing, electrical and fire alarm upgrades.

“More than half of our kids, probably actually 80% of our kids, are athletes, so it impacts most of our student body, the new facilities. We’ve also had students that come over and stay with us, so it’s super important for them. All of our travelling teams come and stay here,” said Katina Soares, Molokaʻi High School Principal. “Knowing that these upgrades will make this facility safe, not only for the students but for anyone who needs shelter in a disaster, is important for our island.”

“The upgrade to the hurricane shelter at Molokaʻi High School is critical for the community. It provides safe refuge for approximately 790 residents of the island during a severe weather event,” said James DS Barros, Administrator for the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. “Ensuring that this shelter meets modern construction standards is necessary because this will guarantee the protection of our citizens during a Category 4 hurricane event, safeguarding the lives of our neighbors.”

The total construction cost is $18.7 million with HIEMA providing $10.3 million (55%) and HIDOE covering the remaining $8.4 million (45%).

Project completion is anticipated by the end of 2027.