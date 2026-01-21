State initiates investigation into incident involving ‘unnamed influential state legislator’ who allegedly accepted funds

Attorney General Anne Lopez and Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green. File PC: (April 5, 2023) Office of Gov. Josh Green M.D.

The state of Hawaiʻi has initiated an investigation following an agreement with federal authorities to share evidence with state authorities related to an ongoing federal matter.

On Jan. 16, 2026, federal authorities informed state officials that they would provide to the attorney general evidence concerning an alleged incident involving an unnamed “influential state legislator” who is alleged to have accepted approximately $35,000 in funds.

Gov. Josh Green and Attorney General Anne Lopez jointly determined that a state investigation into this matter is in the public interest.

Green has consistently emphasized the importance of individuals coming forward voluntarily when concerns arise, expressing his hope that matters can be resolved in a way that maintains public trust in government. In recent weeks, Hawaiʻi state legislative leadership, while deferring to the attorney general’s previous recommendations to hold on investigating this matter, have also strongly urged that the matter be formally reviewed to ensure accountability and transparency.

The Jan. 16 decision by federal authorities to share evidence provided a clear path for the attorney general to proceed without jeopardizing the ongoing federal investigation, according to a department news release.

Pursuant to Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes § 28-2.5, the attorney general has determined that an investigation into the alleged conduct is in the public interest. The Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division will lead the investigation.

To preserve the integrity of the investigation, neither the governor nor the attorney general will comment further on this matter.