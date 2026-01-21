Three parks in Upcountry, Kahului and Kīhei to receive new playgrounds

Eddie Tam rendering draft. PC: courtesy County of Maui

Three parks — in Upcountry, Kahului and Kīhei — will receive new playgrounds, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation. During construction, the parks will remain open.

Starting Jan. 22, 2026, the construction and installation of a new playground at Eddie Tam Memorial Center in Makawao will begin. Once grubbing and grading is completed, construction will start for playgrounds at Kahului Park in Central Maui and Hale Piʻilani Park in Kīhei. All construction is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2027.

Each new playground will offer the following:

A main play area for children ages 5 to 12 with an adjacent toddler play section.

Shade structure.

ADA pathways.

Sitting areas.

Fall surfacing.

Auxiliary features.

For information on the new playgrounds, call DPR Capital Improvement Projects at 808-270-7931. For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.