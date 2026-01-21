Two gun safety proposals included in Hawaiʻi State Association of Counties 2026 legislative package

Hundreds of guns turned in during gun buyback event. PC: Department of Law Enforcement

The Hawaiʻi State Association of Counties has included two evidence-based gun safety proposals in its 2026 legislative package aimed at preventing gun violence, reducing suicide risk, and strengthening public safety across all four counties.

The measures support funding for a statewide gun buyback program and investments in enforcement, training, and public awareness for Hawaiʻi’s Gun Violence Protective Order law, commonly known as the State’s “red flag” law. Together, the proposals emphasize prevention, early intervention, and safe firearm disposal. Supporters say these approaches can save lives while reducing long-term public costs associated with gun violence.

Statewide Gun Buyback Program

One HSAC proposal would appropriate funds to ensure that at least two gun buyback events are held annually in each county, expanding access to safe and anonymous firearm disposal statewide. Existing results from Oʻahu illustrate the effectiveness of these programs and demonstrate the value of establishing a consistent, statewide approach, according to HSAC.

In April 2025, a gun buyback event on Oʻahu collected 367 firearms and distributed $37,900 in Foodland Farms gift cards. A subsequent event in August 2025, conducted in partnership between the Honolulu Police Department and the State Department of Law Enforcement, collected 83 firearms, including five unregistered ghost guns and 11 replica firearms, with 79 gift cards distributed.

These events removed hundreds of firearms from circulation, many of which could have posed risks related to suicide, domestic violence, or accidental injury, according to HSAC. These results highlight the importance of expanding buyback programs to Maui County, Hawaiʻi County, and Kauaʻi County on a regular and predictable basis, HSAC reports.

“Gun buybacks and gun violence protective orders save lives. These proposals make sure every county has access to proven prevention tools and that families and law enforcement have the resources they need to act before tragedy strikes,” said Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters.

Strengthening Gun Violence Protective Orders

The second HSAC proposal focuses on improving implementation of Hawaiʻi’s GVPO law, which was enacted in 2019 to allow law enforcement officers, family members, medical professionals, educators, and coworkers to petition the courts to temporarily remove access to firearms when an individual poses a serious risk to themselves or others.

HSAC says that “despite its proven effectiveness nationally, the law remains significantly underutilized in Hawaiʻi.”

Since 2020, only ten GVPO petitions have been filed statewide. Notably, the Honolulu Police Department and the Kauaʻi Police Department have filed none, citing challenges such as limited training, insufficient staffing, and low public awareness of the law.

Judiciary testimony has further identified the need for additional personnel to assist petitioners, process cases, facilitate hearings, and meet reporting requirements.

HSAC reports that these gaps are “especially concerning” given that approximately 65% of gun deaths in Hawaiʻi are the result of suicide.

“Gun Violence Protective Orders are one of the most effective early-intervention laws in the country, but they only work when people know they exist. Awareness saves lives,” Waters said.

“Hawaiʻi has taken important steps to protect people from gun violence, and continued investment in education and implementation of the Gun Violence Protective Orders (GVPO) law can help ensure those protections work as intended,” said Terriann Mohideen, lead with the Hawaiʻi chapter of Moms Demand Action. “Research shows that temporarily removing access to firearms during moments of crisis can reduce suicide risk, and making sure law enforcement, courts, and the public have the tools to act can save lives. County leaders play a critical role in supporting these locally driven efforts to keep communities safe.”

HSAC President Heather Kimball emphasized that the inclusion of these measures reflects the shared responsibility counties have to advance prevention-focused solutions that respond to real community needs.

“As county leaders, we recognize the importance of public safety to community well-being,” said Kimball. “Through HSAC, we work collaboratively to elevate solutions that are grounded in evidence and responsive to the real challenges our communities face. Investing in gun buyback programs and strengthening the implementation of Hawaiʻi’s GVPO law are practical, life-saving steps that help ensure families, law enforcement, and courts across all four counties have the tools they need to prevent a tragedy before it happens.”