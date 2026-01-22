Dream Resorts Appoints Adam Alexander as a Managing Director at Maui Resort Rentals

Adam Alexander has been named a managing director at Maui Resort Rentals, the flagship brand of Dream Resorts, a premier vacation rental management company based in Maui and Newport Beach, Calif.

Alexander’s appointment supports the continued strong growth of Dream Resorts, which was created in 2025 when locally owned Maui Resort Rentals acquired Beachview Rentals, bringing together both brands under a single hospitality-driven platform.

During Alexander’s 30-plus years living on Maui, he has held senior leadership roles with Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Hyatt Vacation Club and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. His decades of islandwide experience have given him deep local knowledge and expertise in the timeshare and hospitality industry and earned him widespread respect in the community. With a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University and an MBA in finance and marketing from the University of Hawai‘i, Alexander takes a collaborative approach that emphasizes education and consistency.

In his role as a managing director, Alexander will play a key leadership role in advancing Maui Resort Rentals’ growth strategy, with an initial focus on owner acquisition and timeshare resales and rentals. His appointment underscores Dream Resorts’ commitment to building a best-in-class team rooted in traditional hospitality, while continuing to elevate service standards for both guests and property owners.

“Adam’s career spans leadership roles with some of the most respected names in hospitality,” said Keith Hertz, managing director of Dream Resorts. “That experience has shaped his approach to creating consistent, premium experiences while supporting sustainable growth across the business. Combined with his ability to develop, support and lead strong teams, Adam brings exactly the kind of leadership we value at Maui Resort Rentals and across Dream Resorts.”

Dream Resorts is focused on redefining what professional vacation rental management looks like, building on a foundation of local expertise, innovative technology and premium service operations. With a team that includes former leaders from world-class hospitality organizations and a proprietary technology platform refined over more than a decade, the company consistently delivers an outstanding experience for the Dream Resorts community.

Alexander’s leadership further strengthens that vision as the brand continues to scale thoughtfully while maintaining the service standards of a luxury hospitality operator.

For more information, please visit www.dreamresorts.com.