Pu‘u Keka‘a. The Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa sits upon and alongside the outcrop; view to

the northwest. PC: Cultural Impact Assessment for the Kāʻanapali Beach Restoration Project, Prepared by: Robert Pacheco, M.A. for Sea Engineering, Inc. / International Archaeology, LLC (March 2016)

Puʻu Kekaʻa – Hill of the rumble (as in thunder)

Puʻu Kekaʻa is an ocean cliff in Kāʻanapali that was formed by an old lava flow that creates a little cove, with beaches on either side. It was very sacred to ancient Hawaiians as a leina a ka ʻuhane (leap of the soul) which is a leaping spot of spirits as they transition to the after-life known as Pō.

The area of the leina a ka ʻuhane is actually the back side of Black Rock facing Royal Lahaina Hotel, and not the side facing the Sheraton Maui. Puʻu Kekaʻa also means turning point hill.

A heiau was situated on top of the sacred puʻu (hill), where the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa now stands, and Kekaʻa, an old farming and fishing village, was located near the beach between the Royal Lahaina Hotel and the Maui Eldorado Condos.

A naupaka hedge on the east side of the Berm Enhancement subarea, near the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa (background); view to the north. PC: Cultural Impact Assessment for the Kāʻanapali Beach Restoration Project, Prepared by: Robert Pacheco, M.A. for Sea Engineering, Inc. / International Archaeology, LLC (March 2016)

Kahekili, known as the “the thunderer,” was the last great Maui chief. He ruled the island for 27 years and expanded his domain to include all the Hawaiian Islands except Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi. Three times Kahekili defended East Maui from invasions by Hawaiʻi chief, Kalaniʻōpuʻu. Soon after, young Kamehameha had decisive battles against Kahekili.

Once, when Kamehameha sent a messenger to Kahekili to negotiate whether or not they should have another battle, Kahekili sent back a reply to wait until he was dead and burial rites were performed before invading Maui. This is just what Kamehameha did.

In his prime, Kahekili was honored for his ability as an athlete of lele kawa (to leap feet first from high sea cliffs into the ocean).

Pu‘u Keka‘a; view to the west. PC: Cultural Impact Assessment for the Kāʻanapali Beach Restoration Project, Prepared by: Robert Pacheco, M.A. for Sea Engineering, Inc. / International Archaeology, LLC (March 2016)

There are places on Oʻahu and Lānaʻi known as Kahekiliʻs Leap, however, Puʻu Kekaʻa is where the Maui chief made his most impressive jumps. Only someone with tremendous mana could jump and return unharmed from where the souls of the dead leapt over into the other world. According to tradition, Kahekili did these many times at Puʻu Kekaʻa.

“Mai ka pali ala loloa e, I ka lele kawa of Kahekili”

From the long cliff road, to the leaping spot of Kahekili

A line from our company chant – Mele Hoʻohanohano No Moaliʻi