Roots School receives $5,000 grant for its Performing Arts Program

Head of School Melita Charan and Bank of Hawaii Commercial Banking Officer Cassidy Matsuda with Roots School students.

Roots School in Haʻikū recently received a $5,000 grant from the Bank of Hawaiʻi Foundation. The grant will support the school’s Performing Arts Program.

Students in all grades participate in weekly performing arts classes that foster creativity and spark curiosity through theatre, music, movement and visual arts. Students also take part in three original plays each year, written by a local playwright. Through this work, they develop transferable real-world skills, including collaboration, communication and critical thinking.

“We are so grateful to have had the continued support of Bank of Hawai’i throughout the years,” said Melita Charan, Head of School. “Studies show that the performing arts have a positive effect on children’s social and emotional skills and mental health. Bank of Hawaiʻi’s commitment to keiki in our community is longstanding and admirable.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are happy to support education and Roots School, as performing arts are key to connecting people, fostering creativity and curiosity for life-long learning,” said Rian DuBach, Bank of Hawai’i Director of Neighbor Islands.

Roots School serves children from preschool to fifth grade and is accredited by the Western Association of Schools & Colleges and the Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools. Their mission states: “Through experiential and academic learning, we encourage students to integrate creativity, critical thinking, integrity, and compassion to engage collaboratively and realize their potential as unique, fulfilled individuals.”

For more information, visit www.rootsmaui.org.