The Stylistics with special guests, The Manhattans at the MACC, Feb. 15

Stylistics

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents Soul/R&B legends The Stylistics with special guests The Manhattans in a MACC Presents concert in the Castle Theater, on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a dance floor that’s open to all patrons with orchestra-level tickets. Tickets went on sale online only to MACC members on Wednesday, and will on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 23.

In 1966, The Stylistics were formed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by combining local high school rivel singing groups, “The Percussions” and “The Monarchs.” When members from each of the groups answered the then United States draft call and higher education endeavors after graduation, the remaining members, under the guidance of English teacher, Beverly Hamilton, joined forces and officially created the name “The Stylistics.”

After the success of the single, You’re A Big Girl Now, they produced the group’s first album simply entitled The Stylistics. From that album came the group’s classic showstoppers, Stop, Look, Listen to Your Heart, You Are Everything, and Betcha By Golly Wow. To say the least, the success of their first album was phenomenal, including an unheard total of six hit singles and creating a reality of music industry’s Grammy Award nominations.

Shortly after, the ball rolled quickly with their second studio album entitled Round Two. Now referred to as “the Philly sound with sweet love songs” and they released more legendary hits, including You Make Me Feel Brand New, Break Up to Make Up, I’m Stone In Love with You and more.

The Stylistics achieved their greatest chart success during the 1970s, when they had 12 consecutive R&B top 10 hits. Their soul sound has earned five gold singles and three gold albums.

Today, the group’s many honors include the Philly Walk of Fame brass plaque embedded in cement on the Avenue of the Arts street in historic downtown Philadelphia, while also appearing in an exhibit at the award-winning National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Fast forward several decades, albums, CD releases, they continue to travel the country and worldwide sharing their group’s music legacy.

Special Guests: The Manhattans

The Manhattans

Taking their name from the popular mixed drink, The Manhattans began their legendary musical journey. After placing third in a competition at the Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater, their undeniable musical star power earned them their first recording contract, and shortly after, their first major hit, I Wanna Be (Your Everything), broke onto the Pop and R&B charts.

From then on, the hits just kept coming with Searching For My Baby and Follow Your Heart selling records by the hundreds of thousands.

In a mere three years, songs like Baby I Need You and I ‘m The One Love Forgot firmly established The Manhattans a place in musical history. This earned the group NATRA’s “Most Promising Group” award and led them to set a new RIAA standard for platinum sales with their classic songs, including, There’s No Me Without You.

The Manhattans songs Kiss and Say Goodbye and Shining Star, both sold millions of copies. The Manhattans have recorded an amazing 45 hits on the Billboard R&B Chart, including 12 top-10 R&B hits. Sixteen of their songs have reached the Billboard Hot 100, including two top 10s and a number-one hit with their song “Kiss and Say Goodbye.”

Numerous awards and a Grammy proved again just how resplendent the group had become to their artistic community and the hearts of their fans.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. As an added incentive, anyone who brings a donation will be entered into a drawing to win a signed show poster as well as a meet & greet with the band.

Tickets: $42, $57, $67, $77, with a limited number of $137 Premium Seating. Ticket prices include ALL taxes and fees.

More details can be found at mauiarts.org. There is a 10% MACC member discount available. For those wishing to join as a member and receive ticket discounts (on select shows), advance ticket purchasing, and many other benefits, please visit www.mauiarts.org/membership. Ticket sales are online only.

The MACC Box Office is open for window transactions/will call pick up on the day of the concert two hours prior to the show. It is recommended that patrons utilize the print-at-home ticketing option when purchasing for ease and to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. For general inquiries only/non-ticket purchases except special needs, please email the Box Office.