FEMA temporary housing assistance extended to February 2027 for wildfire survivors

West and South Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey, (from left) Gov. Josh Green and Mayor Richard Bissen participate in an April 2024 groundbreaking ceremony for the Ka Laʻi Ola temporary housing project. On Friday, Green announced that temporary federal housing assistance for wildfire survivors has been extended another year to February 2027. The Ka Laʻi Ola project will continue through August 2029, officials said. File photo. PC: Office of the Governor

Federal housing assistance for Maui wildfire survivors has been extended through February 2027, providing relief to nearly 1,000 households that were facing an impending cutoff.

Gov. Josh Green announced Friday that US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem approved the state’s request to extend the Federal Emergency Management Agency Temporary Housing Assistance program. Green said he personally reached out to Secretary Noem to advocate for the extension, emphasizing the housing challenges remaining on Maui.

The extension aligns the federal program with the governor’s state-supported housing assistance, ensuring both will run concurrently through February 2027. State officials noted that the housing program at Ka La‘i Ola will continue through August 2029.

More details will be announced soon, according to the Governor’s Office.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mayor Richard Bissen welcomed the announcement, calling it a vital step in maintaining stability for displaced families.

“I’m grateful to FEMA and our federal partners at DHS for approving this one-year extension and to Governor Green, our Congressional delegation, FEMA Region 9 Administrator Bob Fenton and the many leaders and advocates who worked to make it possible for our community,” Bissen said. “Our families have endured so much, and I’m relieved we’re able to share this good news. This extension comes at a critical time, as we continue bringing permanent housing online during an ongoing housing crisis.”

Earlier this month, the mayor noted that 946 households were still relying on FEMA direct rental assistance. Due to the uncertainty of an extension at that time, Bissen had urged residents to consider other housing options if available.

“If you can find solutions to that temporary situation… my first advice to you as a plan is to take that if it’s available,” Bissen said during a recent Lahaina Community Weekly Disaster Recovery meeting.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With the extension granted, the mayor said the focus remains on the long term.

“It is imperative that we keep our momentum,” the mayor said. “We remain fully committed to seeing this recovery through and delivering permanent solutions for every household — whether through long-term rental, rebuilding, or homeownership.”

West and South Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey released a statement Friday afternoon:

“The Lahaina community can breathe a sigh of relief today,” McKelvey said. “The anxiety and stress of uncertainty has been lifted with this extension, and those who have already endured so much now have the stability they need to keep moving forward. I want to thank Governor Josh Green for his persistence on behalf of the people of Lahaina and for continuing to fight for recovery that reflects the realities on the ground. Recovery doesn’t happen on a deadline, recovery happens when families are secure, supported, and given the time to rebuild with dignity.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Governor’s Office released statistics from Maui County Friday indicating that since the 2023 wildfires, Maui County has supported the expedited rebuilding of more than 400 housing units in Lahaina. The office reported that more than 1,200 additional rebuilds are moving through the pipeline and approximately 1,600 affordable housing units have been built countywide, with close to 800 more under construction.

State and federal emergency management leaders praised the extension as a necessary bridge for recovery.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are grateful to FEMA for its continued support as we recover from this major disaster,” said James Barros, administrator of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. “At the onset, the leadership and unwavering commitment of both Governor Green and Mayor Bissen have provided critical support and guidance in ensuring that the survivors of the wildfires received the necessary resources for recovery.”

Trista Speer, deputy director of the Department of Human Services, said the funding allows the state and county to continue their work without disruption.

“FEMA’s ongoing commitment for these critical programs will enable DHS to continue working with the state and county to ensure that those impacted by the disaster continue on their path to recovery,” Speer said.

Green emphasized that housing remains the cornerstone of the recovery effort.

“Stability matters,” Green said. “This extension gives families breathing room, and it gives our recovery efforts the time needed to deliver lasting results. Again, mahalo to the director and our FEMA principal Bob Fenton, who have been part of our ‘ohana during this entire crisis.”