Lahaina chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

Chef Michele Di Bari, owner of two West Maui restaurants, is a semifinalist for the 2026 James Beard Awards. PC: Credit Amanda Hall

A Lahaina restaurateur has been named a semifinalist for one of the culinary world’s most prestigious honors, marking a bright spot for the West Maui dining scene as it recovers from the 2023 wildfires.

Chef Michele Di Bari, owner of Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina in Lahaina and Via! by Sale Pepe in Kāʻanapali, was announced Thursday as a semifinalist for the 2026 James Beard Awards. Di Bari is recognized in the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific category, which covers Alaska, Hawaiʻi, Oregon and Washington.

Di Bari is one of 20 semifinalists in the region. He is known as Maui’s only certified pizzaiolo.

“This is an incredible honor, for me, for our team, and it is a testimony to the resilience of our Lahaina community,” Di Bari said. “For me, cooking has always been about joy, connection and bringing people together. These are Italian values and traditions that I grew up with, and I love to share them with my community. I am so honored to be considered for this award.”

The James Beard Awards are considered among the highest honors in the American hospitality industry. The Best Chef category recognizes culinary leaders who demonstrate high standards in skill while fostering a sustainable work culture.

Nominees will be announced March 31. The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Born in Milan, Di Bari left Italy at age 17. He worked across Europe and Central America before moving to the United States, where he opened restaurants in Miami and New York. He and his wife, Qiana Di Bari, moved to Maui in 2013 and opened Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina the following year.

Qiana and Michele Di Bari share a moment together outside their restaurant, Sale Pepe. PC: Amanda Hall

In 2025, the couple expanded their operations by opening Via! by Sale Pepe, a fast-casual concept at Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali.

Qiana Di Bari described the nomination as a significant moment for their family and the town.

“I am so proud of Michele. This moment means so much to our family, team and especially our local community,” Qiana Di Bari said. “Every day I get to see my husband lead with heart, humility and an unwavering commitment to quality and service. We are honored to be considered in this category with so many restaurants that represent the best of Hawaiʻi and we are humbled to represent Lahaina and the renaissance that is happening in our resilient little town.”

Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina is located at 157 Kupuohi St. in Lahaina. Via! by Sale Pepe is located in the Whalers Village food court at 2435 Kāʻanapali Parkway.