Two visitors airlifted to safety during flash flooding in East Maui

Two visitors were airlifted to safety after rapidly rising waters prevented them from crossing a stream safely and cut them off from their hiking party, Wednesday.

The incident was reported at 2:12 p.m. on Jan. 21, in the area known as “Bamboo Forest” near Mile 5 of the Hāna Highway in East Maui.

The two—identified as a 30-year-old woman from Georgia and a 25-year-old man from Florida—were located by Air 1 and lifted to safety.

Rescue 10 firefighters aboard Air 1 also flew up and down area to look for any other hikers possibly in need of rescue before leaving the area.

Other units responding to the scene included firefighters with Engine 2.

Crews concluded their response at 3:44 p.m.