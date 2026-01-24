Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi launches ‘Girls in Policy’ to build next generation of civic leaders

Capitol event. PC: Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i.

Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi is launching Girls in Policy, a new, innovative program designed to strengthen girls’ civic engagement, leadership and advocacy skills during the 2026 Hawaiʻi Legislative Session.

Girls in Policy provides a structured pathway for delegates to learn how the legislative process works, track active bills and share their voices through testimony and direct engagement with elected officials. Delegates will also connect with mentors and guest speakers from government, nonprofits, education and the tech sector.

By the end of the program, each delegate will:

Track two bills across the legislative session.

Write and submit two pieces of testimony and deliver testimony at least twice.

Meet with their district senator and representative.

Learn key steps in the legislative process, including committees, amendments, deadlines and negotiations.

Build confidence in public speaking, advocacy, and civic engagement.

Complete a capstone project Girls in Policy builds on Girl Scouts’ legacy of civic leadership. Every woman who has served as US secretary of state, Madeline Albright, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Condoleezza Rice, was a Girl Scout or Girl Guide.

Girl Scouts of the USA research also shows Girl Scout alums are well represented in public office and are more civically engaged. Sixty percent of the women in the 116th Congress were Girl Scout alums, and 69% of current female US senators were Girl Scouts. Nearly six in 10 girls and young women say they are interested in being a future leader through advocacy or public service, or in having a career as an elected official.

“Girls in Policy prepares girls to lead in Hawaiʻi long after this legislative session ends,” said Dr. Kanoe Naone, CEO of Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i. “They will learn how to track bills, write and deliver testimony, and meet with their elected officials. Those skills build confidence today. They also build a pipeline of future community leaders who know how to show up, speak up, and help shape the decisions that affect their schools, neighborhoods, and families.”

Girls in Policy supports Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi’s mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character. The program helps girls strengthen their leadership skills and prepares them to engage in civic now and in the future.

Registration opened Jan. 21, 2026, at the Capitol launch event. Girls in Policy is open to high school girls across Hawai’i. Girl Scout troops, families, schools, and community organizations are encouraged to attend the launch event and learn more. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for companies and individuals who wish to invest in youth civic leadership. Contact Jennifer De Rose at jderose@gshawaii.org. for more information.