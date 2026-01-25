Maui OnStage to present inaugural Ghost Light Awards

Show Stoppers is one of several categories for Maui OnStage’s inaugural Ghost Light Awards, which will be presented Feb. 2 at ʻĪao Theater in Wailuku. PC: Maui OnStage

Maui OnStage will present its inaugural Ghost Light Awards next month to recognize the artists, volunteers and productions that brought theatrical magic to 2025 stage season.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the historic ʻĪao Theater. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a mocktail hour. While admission is free to the public, reservations are required due to limited seating.

The ceremony aims to highlight achievements in performance, direction, design, service and community spirit.

Maui OnStage coordinator Andrea Finkelstein described the event as a tribute to the local theater community.

“The Ghost Light Awards are our love letter to Maui’s theater community,” Finkelstein said. “Every nominee represents countless hours of heart, sweat, and creativity, both onstage and behind the scenes. This is the night we get to turn the spotlight on the people who keep our ghost light burning.”

Awards will be presented in various categories. Community-voted categories include Outstanding Comedic Moment, Outstanding Dramatic Moment and the Show Stoppers Award.

Other honors selected by peers and the council include the Green Room Award, the Emma Award (Spirit of the historic ʻĪao Theater), the Step into the Light Award, the Save the Day Award and Outstanding Volunteer.

“If you’ve ever laughed, cried, volunteered, built a set, ushered, or cheered from the audience, this night is for you,” Finkelstein said. “Come see the nominees, celebrate your friends and neighbors, and help us fill the ʻĪao with applause one more time.”

Reservations can be made online at MauiOnStage.com.

Maui OnStage is a nonprofit organization dedicated to live performance, education and the preservation of the ʻĪao Theater in Wailuku.