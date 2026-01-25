New Hawaiʻi directory helps residents connect with elected leaders

Hawai‘i Directory of Public Officials. PC: Pacific Resource Partnership.

Pacific Resource Partnership announced the release of the 2026 edition of the Hawaiʻi Directory of Public Officials, a free comprehensive guide to help residents connect with their elected leaders and stay engaged in the legislative process.

The directory includes up-to-date contact information for public officials at the federal, state, and county levels, along with committee assignments for members of the state legislature and the four county councils. It also features the legislative timetable for this year’s session, including key dates for proposed bills and other important milestones.

A PDF version of the directory is available by visiting the PRP website and completing a short online form at: https://tinyurl.com/2s4dc3th.

A total of 19,000 printed copies were produced for distribution, which individuals and organizations can request at the same link above until supplies are depleted. Members of the PRP team were at the state capitol Wednesday morning and distributed 575 copies of the directory ahead of opening day ceremonies of the Hawaiʻi Legislature.

“Civic engagement starts with having the right information at your fingertips,” said Andrew Pereira, PRP director of public affairs. “The Hawai‘i Directory of Public Officials is designed to make it easier for residents across the islands to reach out to their representatives, track legislation, and participate in shaping our state’s future.”