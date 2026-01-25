Queen Kaʻahumanu Center announces 2026 schedule of free monthly events

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes the community to a full year of free events, offering regular opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy entertainment, cultural programming, and family activities at the center.

Kicking off each month on the third Friday, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will continue to host Bingo Night from 5-7 p.m. at Center Court. Guests can win merchandise and gift cards from Queen Kaʻahumanu Center retailers and restaurants, with a grand prize awarded at the end of the night. All bingo materials, including cards and markers, are provided.

Families are also invited to attend Keiki Club, held every third Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Center Court. Hosted by HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts, the event offers children a hands-on craft activity with all materials provided. Designed for all ages and skill levels, Keiki Club offers families a simple, creative way to spend a Saturday morning together.

Rounding out the monthly programming, the center will also continue its Spectacular Polynesian Hula Show on the fourth Sunday of each month from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Center Court. Presented by ʻAumakua Productions, the performance highlights traditional Polynesian hula and storytelling through dance and music.

“These events are one way we stay connected to the community, and continuing them year after year helps strengthen those relationships,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “They’re part of our goal to create a welcoming place where people can gather, connect, and share meaningful experiences.”

For updates on events and additional center happenings, visit https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/ or follow @qkcmaui on Instagram.