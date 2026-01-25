Whale Trust celebrates 25 years of marine conservation at Whale Tales 2026, Feb. 19-23

Whale Tales (File 2025) PC: Flip Nicklin, Minden Pictures. NMFS Permit #19225

Whale Trust will celebrate two major milestones with Whale Tales 2026, marking the 20th annual Whale Tales event and the 25th anniversary of Whale Trust. Hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, the five-day event brings together ocean leaders, scientists, filmmakers, photographers, conservation advocates, and the community for a gathering focused on marine research, education, and visual storytelling.

The 2026 program features a distinguished lineup of global ocean leaders, including Ocean Elders, Dr. Sylvia Earle, Nainoa Thompson, and Jean-Michel Cousteau, alongside researchers, filmmakers, and conservation practitioners working across the Pacific and beyond.

A signature highlight of Whale Tales 2026 is Listening to the Ocean: An Evening of Conversation with Ocean Elders that will be held on Friday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m., a dialogue focused on ocean wisdom, leadership, and pathways toward a more sustainable future.

The Saturday program includes a timely and in-depth discussion, Gray Whales in Crisis: Live from the Calving Lagoons in Baja, Mexico, featuring leading gray whale researchers Dr. Steven Swartz, Dr. Jorge Urbán, and Dr. Sue Moore, with a moderated panel discussion led by Dr. Jim Darling, co-founder of Whale Trust. The session will include a live connection to researchers working in the gray whale breeding lagoons, offering real-time insights from the field.

Another featured presenter is Dr. Denise Herzing, Research Director of The Wild Dolphin Project and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People in AI (2025). Dr. Herzing will present on dolphin intelligence, communication, and the intersection of artificial intelligence and animal cognition with a book signing to follow.

Whale Tales 2026 takes place Thursday, Feb. 19 through Monday, Feb. 23, with presentations running Friday through Sunday from 1–5 pm. The event will be available to attend in person or online, with live-streaming and on-demand access available for up to 30 days following the event.

Throughout the five-day event, attendees can explore the Mauka to Makai Science Center, featuring more than one dozen local nonprofit organizations, a Community Art Expo, and participate in benefit whale watches led by Whale Trust researchers and featured presenters.

Proceeds support the Whale Tales Beneficiary Fund, which has contributed more than $1.25 million to whale research since the event’s inception. Additional experiential highlights include a guided snorkel at Olowalu’s Mission Blue Hope Spot with Dr. Sylvia Earle on Sunday, Feb. 22, and a free community screening of Ocean with David Attenborough on Sunday evening.

Dr. Meagan Jones Gray, Founder and Executive Director of Whale Trust, describes the event as “where science meets storytelling,” emphasizing the goal of connecting people with whales and the ocean through education. Co-founder and underwater photographer Flip Nicklin added that Whale Tales is about “sparking action through knowledge and beauty.”

Registration is now open, and advance registration is strongly encouraged. For event details, schedules, benefit whale watches, and registration, visit whaletales.org or register directly at https://whaletrust.org/registration/.