Hawaiian Music Series 2026 kicks off at its new location in Lahaina

Joshua Kahula.

This week, the beloved Hawaiian Music Series returns to Lahaina for 2026 at a new location on the lawn of Waiola Church, 535 Waineʻe Street. The first free, family-friendly concert takes place this Thursday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., featuring acclaimed Maui musician Joshua Kahula. Free parking is available on site.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, mats, or low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music comfortably on the grass.

Born and raised in Makawao, Kahula is a vocalist and songwriter with deep roots in Hawaiian music and culture. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has performed with well-known local bands including Ho‘omau, Nuff Sedd, Pono, and Kahalawai.

His sound blends traditional Hawaiian mele with contemporary influences such as reggae, funk, R&B, and rock, creating a style that resonates with audiences of all ages. Following the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, Joshua co-wrote E Ola Maui, a song of healing and resilience created to support community recovery efforts.

“Bringing our beloved Hawaiian Music Series back to Lahaina is a meaningful milestone for us,” said Theo Morrison, executive director of the foundation. “We hope the music lifts spirits, brings hope, and celebrates the strength and beauty of our community while highlighting the incredible talent of our local artists.”

Now in its 18th year, this cherished tradition is made possible through the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with Waiola Church generously providing the venue for the 2026 season.

For more information, visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.