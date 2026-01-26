Lights for Lahaina to be featured at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting, Feb. 3

A young girl admires the glowing lanterns. (PC: Lights for Lahaina)

Three members of the Aloha Amplified, Inc. board were selected as featured speakers at the upcoming, Feb. 3, 2026 meeting of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. Speakers will share highlights and plans for the upcoming Lights for Lahaina 2026 event, which is expanding into a two-day gathering. Board of Directors presenters include Wilmont “Kamaunu” Kahaiali‘i, Linn Nishikawa and Lori Nishikawa.

Hundreds gathered at Puʻunoa Beach with lanterns in hand. (PC: Lights for Lahaina)

The inaugural Lights for Lahaina event was held in September 2025 at Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, bringing together hundreds of attendees for an evening of remembrance, reflection, and connection.

Presented by Aloha Amplified, the gathering welcomed families, keiki, kūpuna, and supporters from across Maui to participate in meaningful activities including lantern illumination, keiki art and cultural activities, live entertainment, informational resource tables, and a special Light March—a shared walk through Lahaina centered on unity and healing.

The event was made possible in part through the support of the Rotary D5000 Foundation Maui Fires Relief Fund, one of the sponsors of the 2025 gathering.

Hundreds of participants walked together through Lahaina in the Light March. (PC: Lights for Lahaina)



The upcoming meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza. The address is 226 Kupuohi Street, Lahaina, 96761. The social period will begin at 5 p.m., with the meeting program scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to the meeting. To attend this meeting email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.