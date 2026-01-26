Maui CSI Camp 2026 for high school juniors and seniors

Applications are being accepted for Maui Police Department’s CSI Camp 2026 – A Crime Scene Investigation Experience created for high school juniors and seniors.

The CSI Camp 2026 is scheduled for June 15-19, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. It is limited to 8-10 students and offered at no cost to participants.

Topics include crime scene photography, scene diagramming, evidence collection, fingerprints, bloodstain pattern analysis, drug analysis, court testimony, and pathology/autopsy.

Interested students should submit the application, which is available on the County of Maui’s website, on the Police Department page: https://www.mauicounty.gov/csicamp

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on March 27, 2026.

For more information, email MauiCSICamp@mpd.net.