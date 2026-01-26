Maui December unemployment rate is 2.4%

The Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism today announced that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December was 2.2%, the same as in November. On Maui, the unemployment rate was 2.4% in December, down from the 2.5% rate the previous month and the 3.5% rate reported at the same time last year.

In December, 674,050 persons were employed and 15,200 were unemployed, for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 689,250 statewide. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in December, down from the revised rate of 4.5% in November.

The unemployment rate figures for the state of Hawai‘i and the US are seasonally adjusted in accordance with US Bureau of Labor Statistics methodology. The not-seasonally adjusted rate for the state was also 2.2% in December, compared to 2.4% in November.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In a separate measure of employment, total nonagricultural jobs decreased by 100 month over month, from November 2025 to December 2025.

Job gains were experienced in Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+400); Construction (+200); Professional & Business Services (+200); and Other Services (+100). Employment remained unchanged in Information; and Leisure & Hospitality.

Job losses occurred in Manufacturing (-100); Financial Activities (-100); and Private Education & Health Services (-100). Government employment went down by 700 jobs, with most of the decline attributed to contraction at the Department of Education, the University of Hawai‘i system and several state departments.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Year over year, nonfarm jobs have gone up by 7,400, or 1.1%.



