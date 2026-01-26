Montage Kapalua Bay kicks off 2026 with on-property experiences

Montage Kapalua Bay is kicking off the year with an exciting lineup of on-property experiences. From oceanfront Valentine’s Day dining at Cane & Canoe to Self-Love Vinaya Yoga and a celebratory dragon dance to celebrate the Year of The Horse, resort executives say there’s something for everyone.

Highlights include:

Valentine’s Day Dinner invites couples to celebrate with an intimate three-course dinner for two at Cane & Canoe, set along Maui’s breathtaking coastline. The evening begins with delicately prepared ahi carpaccio before a main course of petite wagyu filet and buttered poached Kona lobster, followed by a strawberry tart with meringue and mint. February 13 & 14 | $295 per two guests; optional wine pairing $70 per guest

invites couples to celebrate with an intimate three-course dinner for two at Cane & Canoe, set along Maui’s breathtaking coastline. The evening begins with delicately prepared ahi carpaccio before a main course of petite wagyu filet and buttered poached Kona lobster, followed by a strawberry tart with meringue and mint. February 13 & 14 | $295 per two guests; optional wine pairing $70 per guest Self-Love Vinyasa Yoga celebrates Valentine’s Day at Spa Montage with a practice devoted to the most meaningful connection of all—the one within. This heart-opening Vinyasa flow weaves together strength-building sequences with guided meditation and intention-setting using intention stones. February 14, 8:15 a.m. | $14 per resort guest; $25 per wellness class guest

celebrates Valentine’s Day at Spa Montage with a practice devoted to the most meaningful connection of all—the one within. This heart-opening Vinyasa flow weaves together strength-building sequences with guided meditation and intention-setting using intention stones. February 14, 8:15 a.m. | $14 per resort guest; $25 per wellness class guest Dragon Dance: Year of the Horse rings in the Lunar New Year with a festive celebration as the Auʻ Shaolin Arts Society brings the energy and tradition of a vibrant dragon dance through the resort, symbolizing good fortune, prosperity and new beginnings. February 20, 4:30–5:30 p.m. | Complimentary; open to resort guests and the local community

rings in the Lunar New Year with a festive celebration as the Auʻ Shaolin Arts Society brings the energy and tradition of a vibrant dragon dance through the resort, symbolizing good fortune, prosperity and new beginnings. February 20, 4:30–5:30 p.m. | Complimentary; open to resort guests and the local community Mermaid Academy invites young guests to discover the world of mermaids and mermen at the resort pool. The program offers three classes for different ages and swimming abilities, from the 45-minute Mini Mermaids Program for children ages 4–7 to Beginner and Advanced classes for ages 8 and up. | From $110 per child; $220 per person for Beginner and Advanced classes

invites young guests to discover the world of mermaids and mermen at the resort pool. The program offers three classes for different ages and swimming abilities, from the 45-minute Mini Mermaids Program for children ages 4–7 to Beginner and Advanced classes for ages 8 and up. | From $110 per child; $220 per person for Beginner and Advanced classes Shanti Sound Journey guides attendees through a transcendent meditative experience led by Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing. Immerse yourself in the harmonizing vibrations of Tibetan singing bowls crafted by Nepalese artisans and blessed by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz singing bowls, drums and gongs. Feb. 5 and 19, 4:30–6 p.m. | $55 per guest

guides attendees through a transcendent meditative experience led by Christina Felty and Paul Balmer of Shanti Sound Healing. Immerse yourself in the harmonizing vibrations of Tibetan singing bowls crafted by Nepalese artisans and blessed by Himalayan Monks, crystal quartz singing bowls, drums and gongs. Feb. 5 and 19, 4:30–6 p.m. | $55 per guest Chef Purpura’s Palate offers a three-course tasting menu designed by Executive Chef Justin Purpura. Rooted in seasonality and inspired by the flavors of the Hawaiian Islands, this soulful culinary journey celebrates local ingredients, thoughtful technique and the spirit of the land and sea. Available nightly at Cane & Canoe | $110 per guest; optional wine pairing $70 per guest

offers a three-course tasting menu designed by Executive Chef Justin Purpura. Rooted in seasonality and inspired by the flavors of the Hawaiian Islands, this soulful culinary journey celebrates local ingredients, thoughtful technique and the spirit of the land and sea. Available nightly at Cane & Canoe | $110 per guest; optional wine pairing $70 per guest Live Music at Cane & Canoe brings the vibrant sounds of local musicians to the oceanfront restaurant nightly, featuring a mix of Hawaiian-style cultural music and modern classics. Nightly, 6–8:30 p.m. Sundays | Liz Morales Mondays | Johnny Ringo Tuesdays | Logan Kalawaia Wednesdays | Liz Morales Thursdays | Kealii Lum Fridays | Kapali Keahi Saturdays | Aaron Boothe

brings the vibrant sounds of local musicians to the oceanfront restaurant nightly, featuring a mix of Hawaiian-style cultural music and modern classics. Nightly, 6–8:30 p.m.