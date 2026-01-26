National report ranks University of Hawaiʻi 2-year colleges as tops for affordability

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. PC: Courtesy UH Maui College

The University of Hawaiʻi Community College system is a national leader in economic mobility and student support according to the 2025 State Opportunity Index (SOI). The newly released findings reveal that UH’s two-year institutions are currently leading in affordability, providing students with one of the most accessible paths to a degree in the US.

“The 2025 State Opportunity Index affirms that the UH Community College system is delivering on our commitment to the people of Hawaiʻi,” said Lui Hokoana, interim vice president for the UH Community Colleges. “Our leading national ranking in affordability, coupled with other strong metrics proves we are providing an accessible, high-value path to a degree and a strong career. This is a testament to the dedication of our entire system to preparing local talent to meet the needs of our state’s workforce.”

UHMC Chancellor Lui Hokoana. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

‘Very strong’

The SOI was produced by the Strada Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to better connecting education to work, and research and consulting firm Trellis Strategies.

The aim of the SOI is to evaluate the positive return on investment for people who complete college degrees, and 2025 is the first year to reflect data from an extensive survey facilitated by the UH System of students’ perceptions and experiences with career preparation throughout their degree program. In December, representatives from the Strada Education Foundation and Trellis Strategies presented these results to the UH Workforce Learning Community.

“[UH’s] efforts on the policy, the state data infrastructure, the way you work as a system; you’re very strong and very present and make great efforts to be a part of the national dialogue and to contribute and to lead,” said David Clayton, senior vice president of research for Strada,

Leading in affordability

UH’s commitment to keeping education within reach is most evident at its community colleges, which received a “Leading” rating for affordability. The index found that the average two-year student in Hawaiʻi needs to work only 9 hours per week to cover the net price of attendance, while low-income students require just 6 hours per week—both metrics at the forefront of national rankings.

Beyond affordability, UH is excelling in employer alignment within key high-growth sectors. The report rated Hawaiʻi as “Leading” in aligning its educational supply with workforce demand for software development and engineering, and data analytics. The state also earned “Advanced” ratings for its alignment in information and cybersecurity, and engineering. This excellence is supported by the state’s “Advanced” rating in clear outcomes, thanks to robust data systems that link postsecondary training directly to employment outcomes.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

UH Director of Workforce Development Christine Beaule said, “The results of the State Opportunity Index show that we have some work to do to increase the availability of paid internships and career coaching for our students, but that our collaborative efforts to align programs with career opportunities in Hawaiʻi are on the right track.”