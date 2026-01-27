Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative adopts national nonprofit standards, paving the way for sustainable local news

The Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative has officially adopted comprehensive operational and ethical policies aligned with the Institute for Nonprofit News, the gold standard for public service journalism in America.

“This is a strategic milestone that marks a significant step forward in HJI’s evolution from a startup concept to a thriving civic institution for public engagement and official accountability,” said Jack Dugan, an HJI board member.

Following its launch in May 2024, HJI Editor Colleen Uechi and Staff Writer / Sports Reporter Rob Collias have generated over 350 stories with more than 417,000 online views

and nearly 340,000 unique users.

Organization leaders say HJI is strengthening its governance to ensure long-term, sustainable service to Maui County.

Securing Independence and Trust

The newly adopted policies detail HJI’s foundational commitment to editorial independence and donor transparency. As Maui County fights to reclaim its narrative from “news deserts” and distant corporate management, these policies guarantee that HJI’s reporting remains responsive only to the facts and the community’s needs.

“Our work is grounded in restoring the social fabric and democratic health of our community,” Dugan said. “By aligning our operations with national best practices, we are ensuring that HJI remains a trusted, transparent and permanent resource for the people of Maui.”

Preparing for Growth

This governance update is modeled after INN’s national standards for excellence and supports HJI’s 2026 strategic goal to expand its investigative capacity and leadership team. It positions HJI to partner with national philanthropy leaders, such as the Press Forward coalition, which prioritize organizations dedicated to closing coverage gaps and sustaining nonprofit models.

The updated policies, including guidelines on donor transparency and editorial independence, are available for public review at: https://hjinow.org/our-policies/

Hawaiʻi Journalism Initiative is a nonprofit news organization dedicated to filling the void in local reporting on Maui. HJI welcomes community support for local journalism at https://hjinow.org/support/.