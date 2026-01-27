Lahaina businesses, Hana Hou by Hale Zen and Melissa Dyckman Interiors secure public relations

Hana Hou by Hale Zen. (Credit: Kristy Taylor Photography)

Jenerate PR, a full-service public relations agency, has been named agency of record for Hana Hou by Hale Zen, a locally owned lifestyle boutique, and Melissa Dyckman [DIKE-man] Interiors, an interior design studio centered on mindful island living.

The agency will lead strategic communications for both Lahaina-based businesses, increasing local and national awareness through compelling storytelling and high-impact media coverage to support Lahaina’s ongoing recovery and rebuilding.

Owned by longtime retailer Lisa Payne, Hana Hou by Hale Zen reopened in 2024 after being lost in the August 2023 Lahaina wildfire, becoming the first lost retail store in Lahaina to reopen. Located in Emerald Plaza, the boutique offers a curated mix of clothing, accessories, home goods, jewelry, body products and gifts. It serves as a gathering place for residents and a welcoming destination for visitors seeking locally owned businesses with strong community ties.

“We’re grateful to work with an experienced team that understands the responsibility of telling stories driven by community,” said Lisa Payne, owner of Hana Hou by Hale Zen. “Jenerate PR brings a thoughtful, strategic approach that aligns with our values and helps us connect with more customers as Lahaina continues to rebuild.”

Melissa Dyckman Interiors specializes in full-service interior design, architectural review, furnishings and styling, with a focus on supporting Lahaina fire rebuilds. Blending modern elegance with Hawaiʻi’s natural beauty, Dyckman’s work creates calm, functional homes designed to support daily life and long-term resilience.

“My goal is to be a meaningful resource for the Lahaina community as it rebuilds,” said Melissa Dyckman. “I’ve seen how Jenerate PR has successfully supported other Maui businesses and I trust they will share my work in a way that is thoughtful and authentic and truly supports the people we serve.”

“We’re honored to partner with two women-led businesses that are making a meaningful impact on Lahaina’s recovery,” said Jennifer Polito, CEO and founder of Jenerate PR. “Hana Hou by Hale Zen and Melissa Dyckman Interiors exemplify care, resilience and a strong connection to their community. We look forward to helping share their stories and create meaningful visibility for the work they do.”