Local artist paints dream of for Lahaina

Ronaldo Macedo at Lahaina Harbor. PC: Lahaina Galleries, Inc

“May Lahaina Rise Again” (E ola hou ‘o Lahaina)

Talk Story with local artist, Ronaldo Macedo

“My wish is to see Lahaina alive and thriving again, a painted dream I hope will come true,” said Ronald Macedo, an island artist who has lived and painted in Lahaina for the past 35 years.

Macedo recently completed what he considers one of his most sentimental works to date. With a deep affection for Lahaina Harbor, he felt a strong pull to recreate one of his favorite views in a large panoramic format.

Since the harbor and breakwall area reopened to recreation, a few walks to “Breakwall” looking mauka brought back a flood of memories of a Lahaina Harbor once alive and bustling with energy.

“Lahaina Nightlife II” 24″ x 30″ by Ronaldo Macedo. Canvas prints are available at Lahaina Galleries in the Shops at Wailea. PC: Lahaina Galleries, Inc

“I have it in me still two years later, I still see the same Lahaina I was used to seeing and living in. I want charming Lahaina to be back so badly, it hurts,” said Macedo. “I’ve seen many towns and harbors around the world, and Lahaina is truly special in so many ways. I feel compelled to paint it as I still see it. Painting it as I remember it has been my ongoing process since the fire,” he said.

Since that day, Macedo has done many Lahaina paintings as part of his healing process. But his latest work brings it all together, because it’s his favorite spot.

“It hit me hard once I finished. I’ve always had a boat, first on a mooring, later in the harbor. My kids grew up surfing Harbor and Breakwall, rinsing off at the wharf hoses afterward. I’ve been friends with the harbor sailors, fishermen, surfers, and harbor staff since the 90s. I’ve also worked closely with the owners of the Pioneer Inn, who have hosted our Plein Air Painting Invitational lectures since 2006,” said Macedo.

Knowing and living among the people of Lahaina has been very special, according to Macedo.

“It’s painful to know that so many of these families, their businesses, and their livelihoods abruptly ended on Aug. 8, 2023. This painting looks back with a vision of hope. My wish is to see Lahaina alive and thriving again. A painted dream I hope will come true,” he said.