Surfer John John Florence defers return to competition, takes year-long break

Two-time WSL Champion John John Florence of Hawaiʻi after surfing in Heat 12 of the Round of 32 at the MEO Pro Portugal on March 6, 2022 in Peniche, Portugal. (Photo by Thiago Diz/World Surf League)

Three-time World Champion John John Florence (HAW) has announced that he will defer his return to the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) for another year. Florence, who was awarded the WSL Season Wildcard, has decided to withdraw from the 2026 CT and extend his break from full-time competition to continue to focus on his family and travel.

“Exploring with my family we learned new ways of living, saw new places, found waves for all three of us, and woke up most days just excited to see more, and do it all together,” said Florence. “It really confirmed for us that this is our dream right now. We’ve decided to continue in 2026 with the goal of hopefully making a full lap of the world. I want to become a better surfer; I want to become the best father I can be and combine it all with nonstop adventure and curiosity.”

“This means I will not be competing full time on the tour this year,” continued Florence. “I am very thankful to the WSL for their support and the opportunity for the wildcard this year. This isn’t retirement, it’s just the path I’m on for now.”

Deciding to take a break from the CT at the beginning of 2025 as the reigning World Champion, Florence took last season off to focus on opportunities outside of the contest jersey, including exploring the South Pacific in a sailboat with his young family. Florence has decided to extend this break by taking another year off from the CT.

Ramzi Boukhiam (MAR), who missed the last three CT events prior to the Cut in 2025 due to a serious injury sustained during competition at Bells Beach, has been awarded the WSL Season Wildcard in Florence’s place.

Marking the 50th year of the World Tour, 2026 welcomes an increased women’s field and a streamlined format that removes non-elimination rounds for the 12-stop CT schedule that will run from April to December, 2026. The tour starts in Australia on April 1 at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach and concludes in Hawai‘i, culminating in a revitalized Pipe Masters that will close the season.

For more information, visit WorldSurfLeague.com.