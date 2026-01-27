The Big Game returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Feb. 8

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center hosts viewing of The Big Game on two screens—indoors at the Castle Theater, and outdoors at the Yokouchi Pavilion—on Sunday, Feb. 8. Gates open at 12 p.m., and kickoff is at 1:30 p.m.

The Eric Gilliom Band will perform before the game as part of the pre-show featuring island music and classic soul.

Hot, cold and frosty beverages will be available for purchase in the courtyard before and during the game. Fiyah Foods, Oli Oli Pizza, and Reef’s Real Fruit Ice Cream are among the vendors offering snacks, beverages and desserts. Click here for the menu.

All ages welcome. There will be NO outside food or beverages allowed on the premises, and NO tailgating in the parking lot.

The MACC will collect non-perishable donations for the Maui Food Bank for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

The Big Game is presented with support from: The Dorvin D. Leis Co., Inc.; Goodfellow Bros., Inc.; The Kent & Polli Smith Family Fund; Takitani, Agaran, Jorgensen & Wildman LLP; R. Clay Sutherland LII; Mahi Pono; Maui Land & Pine; HHawaiʻi Media; and Pacific Media Group.