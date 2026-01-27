West Coast Health Alliance endorses American Academy of Pediatrics immunization schedule

The West Coast Health Alliance endorses the 2026 American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule. This reflects a broad consensus on the safety and benefits of the recommended immunizations, according to the state Department of Health.

The AAP issued the annual update to its Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule for 2026, based on a review of medical evidence. These recommendations also continue to consider specific disease risks and healthcare delivery in the United States.

State health officials say the 2026 AAP Immunization Schedule “reflects the most current science-based safety and benefits of immunizations that protect individuals and communities from infectious diseases, and have saved millions of lives in the United States.”

The WCHA believes the AAP Immunization Schedule should continue to serve as the foundation for the immunizations routinely recommended by healthcare providers and guide conversations between providers and families.