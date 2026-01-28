Hawaiʻi diner, Zippy’s opens fourth Las Vegas location

Zippy’s Summerlin.

Zippy’s Restaurants celebrated the grand opening of its fourth location in Las Vegas on Tuesday, bringing to 26 its number of locations across Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, and Southern Nevada.

The new restaurant is located in the Summerlin area of the valley at 10810 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV.

The grand opening celebration included a Hawaiian blessing, the untying of a maile lei by CEO, Jason Higa, as well as an offering of traditional hula, and a performance by dancers from the local Paiute tribe.

“Every opening is more than a milestone – it’s our way of carrying the spirit of Hawaiʻi forward, honoring the people who came before us, and welcoming new guests into our Zippy’s ʻohana,” said Belma Soliven, senior regional director. “As we celebrate 60 years of serving our community this year, we’re proud to continue sharing the flavors, traditions, and aloha spirit that makes Zippy’s feel like home.”

Brothers Francis and Charles Higa founded Zippy’s Restaurants on South King Street in urban Honolulu. Zippy’s locations are a combination of fast-casual take-out service; a casual full-service dine-in restaurant; and a convenient retail bakery.

Many Zippy’s locations are open until late at night, serving the comfort foods of Hawaiʻi in a family-friendly atmosphere.

More information is available online at www.zippys.com.