Hawaiʻi Keiki Caucus presents 2026 legislative package to state lawmakers

Hawaiʻi Keiki Caucus will present its 2026 legislative package to state lawmakers today.

A press conference with caucus members and community advocates is planned for 1:30 p.m. at the Hawaiʻi Capitol rotunda, located at 415 S. Beretania St., in Honolulu.

The Hawaiʻi Capitol. (Photo File: Nathan Christophel/Kauaʻi Now)

The proposed legislative package is aimed at strengthening the health, safety and well-being of Hawaiʻi keiki and families.

Measures in the package address critical issues impacting children and youth, including:

Banning flavored nicotine products.

Establishing e-bike safety regulations.

Expanding access to digital mental health platforms.

Providing free school meals in charter schools.

Ensuring legal counsel for foster youth.

Hawaiʻi Keiki Caucus — established in 1994 — is a bipartisan collaborative effort among state legislators, community leaders and youth-centered organizations dedicated to advancing policies that improve the lives of Hawaiʻi’s young people.

The caucus works to propose, draft, support and implement legislation that promotes the health, safety and well-being of keiki and families statewide.