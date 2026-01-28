Hawaiian Council to provide onsite assistance for OHA’s I Ola Emergency Relief Fund on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island

https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org

The Hawaiian Council is continuing its statewide effort to assist Native Hawaiian beneficiaries applying for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs I Ola: OHA’s Emergency Relief Fund.

Next week, members of the Hawaiian Council’s outreach team will be on Maui and Hawai‘i Island to provide in-person assistance for eligible Native Hawaiian residents currently receiving SNAP benefits. Up to $350 in grocery gift cards per person will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To date, more than $443,000 in grocery gift cards has been distributed across the pae ʻāina.

Community members who believe they qualify are strongly encouraged to come in person. Hawaiian Council’s staff will be on site to help applicants determine eligibility and complete the application process.

MAUI

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 12 – 4 p.m.

Foodland Pukalani

55 Pukalani St., Makawao, HI 96768

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2 – 6 p.m.

Foodland Kaʻahumanu

90 Kane St., Kahului, HI 96732

HAWAIʻI ISLAND

Thursday, Feb. 5, 3 – 6 p.m.

KTA Super Stores — Waimea

65-1158 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea, HI 96743

Friday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

KTA Super Stores — Puainako (Hilo)

50 E. Puainako St., Hilo, HI 96720

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must:

Be Native Hawaiian

Live in Hawaiʻi

Be a current SNAP recipient

Have no minor dependents

Applicants must also bring the following documents:

Government-issued photo ID

Proof of Hawaiʻi residency

Proof of Native Hawaiian ancestry

Proof of current SNAP benefits

Applicants are encouraged to bring all required documents to help expedite the process. Grocery gift cards will be provided while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.hawaiiancouncil.org or call 808-596-8155.