Imua ʻOnipaʻa opens applications for March 2026 Career Development Cohort

Imua ʻOnipaʻa

Imua ʻOnipaʻa, a Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit dedicated to building thriving career pathways, is now accepting applications for its March 2026 Career Development Cohort, open to residents across the State of Hawaiʻi.

This free program is designed for individuals who are ready to reset, reskill, and move toward sustainable, high-quality careers in Hawaiʻi’s evolving economy. Building on the success of prior cohorts, Imua ʻOnipaʻa’s approach goes beyond traditional workforce training by combining personalized career planning, mentorship, skill-building, and real-world connection to employers and partners.

“Across Hawaiʻi, people are navigating career disruption, rising costs of living, and uncertainty about how to build a future that allows them to stay — or return — home,” said Gary Albitz, Managing Director. “This cohort is about creating clear, realistic pathways into careers that support long-term stability and opportunity here in Hawaiʻi.”

The March 2026 cohort will include in-person convenings on select islands, with hybrid and virtual supports to ensure statewide access.

Participants will receive:

Individualized career coaching and goal setting

Digital skills and new-economy training, alongside exposure to hands-on career pathways

Connections to employers, mentors, and community partners across the state

Continued support beyond the cohort experience

Priority will be given to fire-impacted residents, Native Hawaiians, veterans, and individuals who have experienced job or income loss, though all Hawaiʻi residents facing career disruption or underemployment are encouraged to apply.

Applications are now open, and are available online here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScTmEsEAN5y_w9jmPgtk7o71giA4PtkGkRg3E1F_QZ44gH86Q/viewform

Community organizations, employers, and workforce partners statewide are encouraged to share this opportunity with individuals who may benefit from additional guidance, skills, and support in their career journey.

Imua ʻOnipaʻa is a Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit organization focused on creating thriving career pathways that support economic resilience, workforce development, and long-term opportunity across the state. Through culturally grounded programming, coaching, and cross-sector partnerships, Imua ʻOnipaʻa helps residents move forward with purpose and stability in Hawaiʻi’s changing economy.