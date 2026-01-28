Kurt Suzuki Family Foundation’s “A Taste of Hawaiʻi” raises funds for families impacted by Maui fires

Taste of Hawaiʻi. PC: UVSC (Us Versus Cancer) / Kurt Suzuki Family Foundation.

Maui-born MBL All-Star and Los Angeles Angels Manager, Kurt Suzuki, is hosting the Kurt Suzuki Family Foundation’s 7th Annual “A Taste of Hawaiʻi” at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea this weekend in partnership with Chef Isaac Bancaco. The event will feature a night of fine culinary experiences and first-class entertainment.

Kurt Suzuki and Chef Isaac Bancaco. PC: UVSC (Us Versus Cancer)/ Kurt Suzuki Family Foundation.

“My hometown of Maui has always been a priority to me and this fundraiser allows my foundation the opportunity to help families of first responders and patients battling cancer who have lost their homes in the Lahaina wildfires” said Kurt Suzuki, President of the Kurt Suzuki Family Foundation. The proceeds will directly support the Maui Fire Store and local nonprofit, UVSC (which stands for Us Versus Cancer).

The upcoming event is sold out. It will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2026.

Taste of Hawaiʻi. PC: UVSC (Us Versus Cancer)/ Kurt Suzuki Family Foundation.