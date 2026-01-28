Registration opens for 2026 Court Interpreter Orientation Workshops

Court Interpreter Orientation Workshops are being offered across the state for individuals who are fluent in English and another language. Completion of the workshop is required to become a court interpreter.

The two-day workshops will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Hilo: Feb. 19–20, 2026, Hale Kaulike (Hilo Courthouse)

Maui: Feb. 25–26, 2026, University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Kauaʻi: March 10–11, 2026, Puʻuhonua Kaulike (Kauaʻi Courthouse)

Oʻahu (Session 1): March 14–15, 2026, Aliʻiōlani Hale (Supreme Court Building)

Oʻahu (Session 2): March 21–22, 2026, Aliʻiōlani Hale (Supreme Court Building)

Kona: March 31–April 1, 2026, Keahuolū Courthouse

Registration forms are available on the Judiciary’s website, or by contacting the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at oeac@courts.hawaii.gov or 808-539-4860.

The registration fee is $25, thanks to support from the State Office of Language Access. Individuals seeking to become court interpreters must also pass a written English proficiency exam, a court interpreter ethics exam, and a criminal background check.

Court interpreters are independent contractors and not Judiciary employees. They assist the courts in providing access to justice for court customers with limited English proficiency. Depending on performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid $35 to $100 per hour, with a two-hour minimum.