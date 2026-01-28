Southwest rolls out major changes in Honolulu, including assigned seating

Courtesy file photo.

Southwest Airlines has officially launched assigned and premium seating in response to customer demand for more options, including extra legroom, preferred and standard seating, along with a new group-based boarding process and elevated travel experience.

Assigned seating went live Tuesday (Jan. 27) in Honolulu and throughout Southwest’s network, opening the book to the airline’s next chapter.

The change followed Southwest’s final open seating flight — a red-eye from Honolulu to Los Angeles — marked with a gate celebration the night before.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

It was the culmination of an 18-month transformational journey.

Here’s what Honolulu travelers need to know

Customers can now choose from three seating experiences:

Extra legroom: Roomier seat with up to 5 extra inches of legroom, located near the front of the cabin and exit rows. Includes earlier access to bin space, enhanced snacks and complimentary premium beverages.

Roomier seat with up to 5 extra inches of legroom, located near the front of the cabin and exit rows. Includes earlier access to bin space, enhanced snacks and complimentary premium beverages. Preferred: Standard legroom seats near the front of the cabin.

Standard legroom seats near the front of the cabin. Standard: Standard legroom seats located at the back of the cabin.

Boarding is now organized into eight groups to improve efficiency and consistency:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Key update — everyone in your reservation, including families, will board at the same time (same group).

Updated boarding process: Priority and preboard: Customers with disabilities needing assistance or extra time, active duty US military, customers who purchased priority boarding. Groups 1-2: A-list preferred, choice extra fare, extra legroom seat purchase or upgrade (including A-list members who upgrade at no additional cost to extra legroom seats within 48 hours prior to departure, when available). Groups 3-5: A-list and choice preferred fare, plus Rapid Rewards credit card customers who did not receive an earlier boarding group will also board in Group 5. Groups 6-8: Choice fare and basic fare, who did not receive an earlier boarding group.



ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Southwest introduced four new fare options:

Basic: Standard seat assigned at check-in. This fare is nonrefundable and will not allow for changes. However, if customers need to change their flight, they will be able to upgrade to choice, choice preferred or choice extra.

Standard seat assigned at check-in. This fare is nonrefundable and will not allow for changes. However, if customers need to change their flight, they will be able to upgrade to choice, choice preferred or choice extra. Choice: The ability to select a standard seat at the time of booking, transferable flight credit and flexibility to make same-day changes.

The ability to select a standard seat at the time of booking, transferable flight credit and flexibility to make same-day changes. Choice preferred: The ability to select a preferred seat at the time of booking, earlier boarding, ticket refundability and day-of-travel perks at the airport.

The ability to select a preferred seat at the time of booking, earlier boarding, ticket refundability and day-of-travel perks at the airport. Choice extra: The ability to select an extra legroom seat at the time of booking, two checked bags for free (weight and size limits apply), earlier boarding Group 1 -2, ticket refundability, day-of-travel perks and the highest Rapid Rewards points earn-ratio.

Visit the Southwest Airlines website for additional information or to book your next trip.