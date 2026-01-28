Maui News

SUV crashes into Panda Express; no injuries reported

January 28, 2026, 5:24 AM HST
An elderly driver crashed a van into the Panda Express restaurant Tuesday in Kahului, but no one was injured, according to the Maui Police Department.

The 83-year-old driver’s foot reportedly slipped onto the accelerator while attempting to park, said MPD spokesperson Alana Pico. No injuries were reported to the vehicle occupants or any pedestrians, she said.

Damage to the restaurant is estimated at $75,000. The incident was classified as a major motor vehicle accident, Pico said.

The restaurant reportedly closed temporarily for cleanup and reopened later.

