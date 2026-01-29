Coast Guard, partners search for missing fisherman off Kauaʻi
The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing man in the water off Kauaʻi Wednesday.
Missing is Matthew Kai’mana Packard-Asai, 19, who was last seen fishing on the rocks near the northern point of Kahili Beach. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and wearing a black hat, black shorts and black shirt.
Coast Guard Station Kauai personnel received a radio call at 12:25 p.m. from friends of Packard-Asai stating that they saw the surf sweep him away.
Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the launch of a Station Kauaʻi 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124).
Anyone with information that may assist in search efforts should contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or call the Sector Honolulu command center at 1-800-552-6458.