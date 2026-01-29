Coast Guard, partners search for missing fisherman off Kauaʻi 

US Coast Guard Seaman Richard Lofton and Fireman Apprentice Mario Failla, two boatcrew members assigned to Coast Guard Station Kauaʻi in Līhuʻe, Hawaiʻi, uses a binoculars to search the water during a search and rescue case off the north shore of Kauaʻi. (US Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Kauaʻi)

The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing man in the water off Kauaʻi Wednesday.

Missing is Matthew Kai’mana Packard-Asai, 19, who was last seen fishing on the rocks near the northern point of Kahili Beach. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and wearing a black hat, black shorts and black shirt.

Coast Guard Station Kauai personnel received a radio call at 12:25 p.m. from friends of Packard-Asai stating that they saw the surf sweep him away.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and coordinated the launch of a Station Kauaʻi 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, and the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124).

Anyone with information that may assist in search efforts should contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or call the Sector Honolulu command center at 1-800-552-6458.