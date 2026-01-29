FHB announces promotions, including Maile Wong of Maui

First Hawaiian Bank executive promotions: Jason Dang (left) and Isaac Okita. PC: FHB

First Hawaiian Bank has promoted four bank executives and hired a new one, according to bank Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Harrison. The promoted executives are:

Jason Dang , executive vice president and manager, Digital Banking and Services Division. Dang is responsible for leading enterprise digital transformation across the bank’s digital banking, servicing, and acquisition platforms. He also leads the bank’s AI program, setting strategy and governance to drive responsible adoption and measurable business impact. Dang has 12 years of experience in banking, with a focus on digital transformation, product management, customer experience, and enterprise capability building. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. He currently serves on the Advisory Committee of the University of Hawaiʻi, JABSOM’s ʻImi Hoʻōla Post-Baccalaureate Program. He is a resident of Kailua.

Isaac Okita , executive vice president, Division Manager and Treasurer, Treasury & Investment Division. Okita is responsible for managing the bank’s Treasury Division and balance sheet encompassing interest rate risk, liquidity, capital and deposit pricing and analytics. He has 17 years of experience in banking within finance, treasury and capital markets functions. Okita earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and his Master of Science in Finance from Vanderbilt University. He is a member of the Board at KUPU, and currently resides in Pauoa Valley.

First Hawaiian Bank executive new hire and promotions: Tim Calton (from left), Maile Wong of Maui and Jenny Sayegusa. PC: FHB

Jenny Sayegusa , vice president and eMarketing manager, Advertising/Marketing Communications Division. Sayegusa is responsible for shifting the bank’s email marketing to a content strategy focusing on the customer journey and educational content, and integrating AI to leverage insights from customer behavioral data. She has 15 years of marketing experience. Sayegusa earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She currently resides in Aiea.

Maile Wong , Vice President and Region Manager, Maui Region. Wong is responsible for leading and managing the six First Hawaiian Bank branches on Maui by monitoring and analyzing branch performance to develop and implement region strategies to meet internal objectives. Wong has over 20 years of experience in client development, residential, and small business lending. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Northern Colorado. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Montessori School of Maui, Maui Economic Development Board, and is treasurer for the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association. She is a resident of Makawao, Maui.

Joining the bank executive team:

Timothy Calton , vice president and dealer loan officer, Dealer Division. Calton is primarily responsible for providing inventory floorplan and other lines of credit to automotive dealers located in Hawaii. He previously worked at General Motors Financial as Director of Wholesale and Retail Operations in China. Calton has 20 years of experience in automotive lending. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Chinese from Brigham Young University and his Master of Business Administration in Business from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. He is a volunteer with the community organization, ActiveServe, and currently resides in Hawaiʻi Kai.

First Hawaiian Bank (www.FHB.com) was founded in 1858 as Bishop & Co., and is Hawaiʻi’s largest bank offering consumer and business customers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including online, mobile banking, mobile deposits, lending, merchant services, wealth management, insurance and credit cards. The bank has 49 branch locations in Hawai‘i, Guam and Saipan. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) is the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank.